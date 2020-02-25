Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Hunted
The sickness struck everyone sixteen and older. First it twisted their minds; next it ravaged their bodies. Now the sickos roam the streets, crazed and hungry for young flesh.
Ella’s friends had told her that the country would be safer than the city. They were wrong. Now they’re dead and Ella’s all alone–alone, that is, except for her silent rescuer, Scarface. But she doesn’t even know if he’s a kid or a grown-up.
Back in London, Ed is determined to find Ella and keep his promise to Small Sam that he will reunite sister and brother. But getting out of town has never been more dangerous. It seems that every sicko in the country is coming from all directions, almost as if they’re being summoned to the capital. Will anything be able to stop the invading horde?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE ENEMY
"...the action is of the first order-Higson writes with a firestorm velocity that inspires to the sweeping reach of Stephen King's The Stand."—ALA Booklist
"Lord of the Flies with zombies...tons of nail-biting action."—Rick Riordan
"Descriptive and suspenseful."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR THE SACRIFICE
"Death, religion, friendship, survival, power, politics, and fear are explored throughout this installment. The storylines run full speed ahead in this horrifying page-turner. The solid writing is, at times, brilliant . . .The unanswered questions will prime readers for the next in the series."—VOYA
Top Shelf Fiction for Middle Grade Readers—VOYA
PRAISE FOR THE FEAR
"The third book in Higson's terrifying zombie series will continue to enthrall horror fans."—VOYA
The Enemy grabs you by the throat . . . and bites off your ear. It's kids versus zombies and no one is playing nice. The action--and boy, is there action--takes us through a London transformed by the unexplained illness that has turned every adult into a shuffling, drooling, kid-crunching machine. Bonus: zombie royals. Sheer fun."—Michael Grant, author of the Gone series