Geeks vs. Zombies
Geeks vs. Zombies

by Charlie Higson

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781423177258

USD: $1.99

ON SALE: June 5th 2012

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

PAGE COUNT: 25

ebook Digital original
It's geeks versus zombies in this action-packed thriller! There's no rest for the Wiki . . . and the other survivors of The Disaster in this exclusive scene from Charlie Higson's The Fear. The kids just want to celebrate World Book Day, but with drooling sickos lurking at every turn of the page, will they have a moment to return to normalcy, or will this be "the end" for the group?

