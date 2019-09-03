Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Brown Sugar Babies
Bubbling brown sugar
bubbles Baby’s belly.
Syrupy sweet sticky center
shakes like a bowl of jelly.
Oooh, baby! This board book is sweet enough to eat. Infants, toddlers, and their older siblings will drool as they rejoice in the beauty of brown babies. Here, carob cherubs show all their true colors–everything from peanut butter to honey to cinnamon spice. Expressive photos and a mouthwatering rhyme encourage babies to find splendor in the many hues of their own skin.
Board book
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Enchanting. . . . A rich, heavenly treat."—School Library Journal
"Toddlers will pore over these images again and again. No candy is sweeter than these scrumptious babies in all of their delicious colors."—Kirkus Reviews