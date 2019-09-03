Brown Sugar Babies

bubbles Baby’s belly.

Syrupy sweet sticky center

shakes like a bowl of jelly.





Oooh, baby! This board book is sweet enough to eat. Infants, toddlers, and their older siblings will drool as they rejoice in the beauty of brown babies. Here, carob cherubs show all their true colors–everything from peanut butter to honey to cinnamon spice. Expressive photos and a mouthwatering rhyme encourage babies to find splendor in the many hues of their own skin.