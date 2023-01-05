Free shipping on $35+
Holistic Cancer Care
An Herbal Approach to Reducing Cancer Risk, Helping Patients Thrive during Treatment, and Minimizing Recurrence
Description
Patients facing a cancer diagnosis often feel at the mercy of an illness they don't understand and in the hands of doctors offering treatments that focus on the cancer, instead of on the patient. In Holistic Cancer Care, Chanchal Cabrera, a consulting medical herbalist with more than 20 years specializing in holistic oncology, provides an in-depth guide to using herb-based therapies in conjunction with conventional treatments. Putting the patient front and center, holistic therapies can help boost the immune system, which can slow the spread of certain cancers and, in some cases, even enhance the cancer-killing effects of chemotherapy. Herbal medicine and other therapies also offer effective ways of dealing with the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Drawing from decades of clinical experience helping patients recover from cancer, Cabrera provides a wealth of safe, well-researched information, including specific herbal formulas, important discussions about dosing and safety, detox protocols, recommendations for nutritional supplements, simple recipes for nourishing meals, and patient case histories that demonstrate the power of the strategies she recommends.
Praise
“Chanchal Cabrera, one of North America’s finest clinical herbalists, helps you to safely and effectively manage the challenging journey to better health.”
—David Winston RH(AHG), DSc(hc), author of Adaptogens: Herbs for Strength, Stamina and Stress Relief
"Combines traditional knowledge with modern science to provide effective strategies for every stage of the cancer journey. Patients and families, as well as clinicians, will benefit from Cabrera’s thorough discussions, clear, practical guidelines, and wisdom of experience.”
— Nalini Chilkov, L.Ac, OMD, Founder, Integrative Cancer Answers, American Institute of Integrative Oncology
“Holistic Cancer Care provides not just a thorough foundational understanding of cancer its terminology but practical advice to help anyone with a diagnosis make decisions on subsequent treatment with more confidence. It provides a sense of empowerment by providing the reader with practical advice, knowledge on food compounds, supplements, recipes, simple food guidelines and strategies for optimal success. The cancer Materia Medica and the specialized section for practitioners are invaluable resources.”
— Carolina Brooks, BA (Hons), ND, IFMCP, Creator of the Vitamorphic Method ®
