Dream On

A Kid's Guide to Interpreting Dreams

by Cerridwen Greenleaf

Illustrated by Khoa Le

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762479276

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: December 27th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Bedtime & Dreams

PAGE COUNT: 136

Dreams. We all have them. Good and bad ones. Some may be as simple as a dream about going to the mall with friends. But others can be much more complicated. Do you ever wonder what your dreams really mean? Is your subconscious trying to tell you something more? 

This gorgeous book guides young readers as they learn to decipher the deeper meanings behind some of their craziest dreams. With a primary focus on friendship, family, and school—and how dreams often reflect uncertainty in these areas of life—Dream On touches on the areas most important to middle grade readers. The book includes a list of some of the most common symbols and imagery in dream interpretation. From falling or forgetting to turn in an assignment to being lost in the woods, readers will be able to examine their subconscious in a new, exciting way. The book also includes overviews and sidebars that explore the fascinating science behind REM-sleep and how our brains work during the various cycles of sleep that lead to dreaming. 

