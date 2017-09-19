Wolf's Mate

From a New York Times bestselling author comes a sexy, paranormal “rough-and-tumble adventure” (Library Journal) about a high-stakes romance between two shifters fighting for their lives.





Cougar shifter Abby Carter always plays it safe. That’s why she’s an accountant–no excitement, no danger, and no cocky alpha males. She loves her quiet life, but fate has other plans. When Abby uncovers the shady dealings of an anti-shifter organization, she’ll have to trust the too-sexy-for-her-peace-of-mind werewolf Declan Reed…or end up six feet under.





Declan Reed is starting over. After two years with Shifter Operations Command, it’s time to put his past behind him. Now Declan is the only thing standing between the gorgeous Abby and an early grave, and if he’s going to have any chance of keeping her alive, he’ll have to embrace the darkness he’s fought to keep at bay. But first he has to convince Abby that there’s no safer place in the world than the arms of a big bad werewolf.





“Celia Kyle’s my go-to for sexy alpha shifters and fast-paced, delicious storylines.” — Jessica Clare. New York Times and USA Today bestselling author