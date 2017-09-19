Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wolf's Mate
A Paranormal Shifter Romance
From a New York Times bestselling author comes a sexy, paranormal “rough-and-tumble adventure” (Library Journal) about a high-stakes romance between two shifters fighting for their lives.
Cougar shifter Abby Carter always plays it safe. That’s why she’s an accountant–no excitement, no danger, and no cocky alpha males. She loves her quiet life, but fate has other plans. When Abby uncovers the shady dealings of an anti-shifter organization, she’ll have to trust the too-sexy-for-her-peace-of-mind werewolf Declan Reed…or end up six feet under.
Declan Reed is starting over. After two years with Shifter Operations Command, it’s time to put his past behind him. Now Declan is the only thing standing between the gorgeous Abby and an early grave, and if he’s going to have any chance of keeping her alive, he’ll have to embrace the darkness he’s fought to keep at bay. But first he has to convince Abby that there’s no safer place in the world than the arms of a big bad werewolf.
“Celia Kyle’s my go-to for sexy alpha shifters and fast-paced, delicious storylines.” — Jessica Clare. New York Times and USA Today bestselling author
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Nonstop action, lots of explicit sex, and smart banter add snap to this rough-and-tumble adventure that nicely launches this series."—Library Journal
"I had a blast reading this, it was so freaking fun! A lighter paranormal romance with really likable characters. It was fast paced, kept me on my toes, and left me excited for the next book.... This was just super entertaining to read and left me with a smile on my face. "—About That Story
"This book was amazingly written and had the best characters interaction and dialogue I have read in a long time."—Novel Reads
"Really good world building. ...This stands out for me as one of the better ones (shifter books) and I will definitely be on board for reading the next in the series."—Rabid Reads
"I couldn't stop reading this story. ...This book knocked me off my feet!"—Shelly's Book Corner