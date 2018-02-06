Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tiger's Claim
A Paranormal Shifter Romance
Fans of Katie MacAlister and Terry Spear will love this sexy enemies-to-lovers, paranormal romance about a gorgeous billionaire and a vengeful heroine from the New York Times bestselling author of Wolf’s Mate.
Jaguar shifter Stella Moore has one thing on her mind – to take down the anti-shifter organization that destroyed her family. Her plans are going perfectly until a sexy-as-sin stranger throws off her game and decides the only way they can both avoid getting caught is to claim her as his girlfriend. Wait! What? Now she has to fly to a tropical island and play along because the alternative is…deadly.
Most people know Cole Turner as an uber-wealthy playboy – not as a tiger shifter who’s part of a special ops team to protect his kind. Now his undercover mission has been compromised by a redheaded bombshell, and every animal instinct he has is screaming mate. To survive among so many enemies, they’ll have to keep up their romantic act, find their intel… and absolutely not fall in love along the way.
“Celia Kyle’s my go-to for sexy alpha shifters and fast-paced,
delicious storylines.” -Jessica Clare, USA Today bestselling author
Edition: Unabridged
"Kyle's fast-paced storytelling is invigorating, and readers will look forward to the rest of the SHOC team finding their mates."—Publishers Weekly
"A classic tale of... fated mates, Wolf's Mate by Celia Kyle kicks off her new Shifters Rogues series with a bang."—thebookdisciple.com
"A great paranormal romance....If you like sexy shifters and steamy sex scenes you will love Celia Kyle's He Ain't Lion."—The Book Maven on He Ain't Lion
"This is one hot menage... I recommend this book."—Romancing the Book on Scarlet