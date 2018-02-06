Tiger's Claim

Fans of Katie MacAlister and Terry Spear will love this sexy enemies-to-lovers, paranormal romance about a gorgeous billionaire and a vengeful heroine from the New York Times bestselling author of Wolf’s Mate.





Jaguar shifter Stella Moore has one thing on her mind – to take down the anti-shifter organization that destroyed her family. Her plans are going perfectly until a sexy-as-sin stranger throws off her game and decides the only way they can both avoid getting caught is to claim her as his girlfriend. Wait! What? Now she has to fly to a tropical island and play along because the alternative is…deadly.





Most people know Cole Turner as an uber-wealthy playboy – not as a tiger shifter who’s part of a special ops team to protect his kind. Now his undercover mission has been compromised by a redheaded bombshell, and every animal instinct he has is screaming mate. To survive among so many enemies, they’ll have to keep up their romantic act, find their intel… and absolutely not fall in love along the way.