Serena van der Woodsen is back from boarding school, but is she still the Upper East Side’s It Girl? The wickedly funny first book in the #1 New York Times bestselling series that inspired the original hit CW show and the HBO Max series.
Welcome to New York City’s Upper East Side, where my friends and I live, go to school, play, and sleep — sometimes with each other.
S is back from boarding school, and if we aren’t careful, she’s going to win over our teachers, wear that dress we couldn’t fit into, steal our boyfriends’ hearts, and basically ruin our lives in a major way. I’ll be watching closely…
You know you love me.
gossip girl
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for the Gossip Girl series:
A New York Times Best Seller
A Publishers Weekly Best Seller
"The book has the effect of gossip itself--once you enter, it's hard to extract yourself." --Publishers Weekly
"A highly enjoyable speedboat of a read, zipping along at lightning speed, leaving adolescent angst, wounded egos, and Manolo Blahnik mules in its wake." --Kirkus Reviews
"Sex and the City for the younger set." --Teen People
"It's like listening in on a seriously spicy convo!" --Twist
A New York Times Best Seller
A Publishers Weekly Best Seller
"The book has the effect of gossip itself--once you enter, it's hard to extract yourself." --Publishers Weekly
"A highly enjoyable speedboat of a read, zipping along at lightning speed, leaving adolescent angst, wounded egos, and Manolo Blahnik mules in its wake." --Kirkus Reviews
"Sex and the City for the younger set." --Teen People
"It's like listening in on a seriously spicy convo!" --Twist