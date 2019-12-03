Serena van der Woodsen is back from boarding school, but is she still the Upper East Side’s It Girl? The wickedly funny first book in the #1 New York Times bestselling series that inspired the original hit CW show and the HBO Max series.





Welcome to New York City’s Upper East Side, where my friends and I live, go to school, play, and sleep — sometimes with each other.





S is back from boarding school, and if we aren’t careful, she’s going to win over our teachers, wear that dress we couldn’t fit into, steal our boyfriends’ hearts, and basically ruin our lives in a major way. I’ll be watching closely…





You know you love me.

gossip girl