Gossip Girl: All I Want Is Everything

From Park Avenue parties to piña coladas, no one rings in the new year like Blair and Serena. The wickedly funny third book in the #1 New York Times bestselling series that inspired the original hit CW show and the HBO Max series.
It’s Christmastime and Blair and Serena are best friends again, and up to their old tricks — partying hard and breaking hearts from Park Avenue to the Caribbean. Blair’s mom and Cyrus are having their honeymoon in Salt Key. And when school lets out for the holiday, Blair, Serena, Aaron, and company head down there to blow off steam after their midterm exams.
In between piña coladas and topless sunbathing, Blair and Serena plot revenge on super-jerk Chuck Bass. Everyone jets back to NYC for Serena’s New Year’s party, during which Nate and Blair may or may not finally go all the way . . . and Serena may or may not be discovered to be the secret fling of Hollywood’s hottest young leading man.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for the Gossip Girl series:
A New York Times Best Seller
A Publishers Weekly Best Seller
"The book has the effect of gossip itself--once you enter, it's hard to extract yourself." --Publishers Weekly
"A highly enjoyable speedboat of a read, zipping along at lightning speed, leaving adolescent angst, wounded egos, and Manolo Blahnik mules in its wake." --Kirkus Reviews
"Sex and the City for the younger set." --Teen People
"It's like listening in on a seriously spicy convo!" --Twist
A New York Times Best Seller
A Publishers Weekly Best Seller
"The book has the effect of gossip itself--once you enter, it's hard to extract yourself." --Publishers Weekly
"A highly enjoyable speedboat of a read, zipping along at lightning speed, leaving adolescent angst, wounded egos, and Manolo Blahnik mules in its wake." --Kirkus Reviews
"Sex and the City for the younger set." --Teen People
"It's like listening in on a seriously spicy convo!" --Twist