Seven Days of You
Anna and the French Kiss meets To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before in this dazzling and swoonworthy YA romance set in Tokyo.
Sophia has seven days left in Tokyo before she moves back to the US with her family. Seven days to say goodbye to the electric city, her wild best friend, and the boy she has harbored a crush on for the past four years. Seven perfect days…that is, until Jamie Foster-Collins moves back to Japan and ruins everything.
Jamie and Sophia have a history of heartbreak, and the last thing Sophia wants is for him to steal her leaving-thunder with his stupid arriving-thunder. Yet as the week counts down, Sophia is forced to admit she may have misjudged Jamie. But can their seven short days left in Tokyo end in anything but goodbye?
A funny and poignant debut novel filled with first kisses and second chances.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Seven Days of You:"This highly readable novel about finding home and discovering oneself will have fans of Stephanie Perkins's Anna and the French Kiss swooning."—School Library Journal
"Weaving in and out of Tokyo's karaoke rooms, coffee shops, night clubs, monuments, and food, food, and more food, the story delights. Have some tissues handy for the ending."—Kirkus
"This dazzling and genuinely romantic story shows just how much your life can change in the course of a single week."—Jennifer E. Smith, author of The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight
"How hard am I crushing on Seven Days of You? I'm crying, laughing, aching, and squealing all at once. I would live in this book if I could."—Becky Albertalli, award-winning author of Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda
"Seven Days of You is a deliciously fizzy, neon-bright romance: a swoony tangle of past and future, love and friendship, and what exactly it means to be home."—Katie Cotugno, New York Times bestselling author of 99 Days