Seven Days of You

Anna and the French Kiss meets To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before in this dazzling and swoonworthy YA romance set in Tokyo.





Sophia has seven days left in Tokyo before she moves back to the US with her family. Seven days to say goodbye to the electric city, her wild best friend, and the boy she has harbored a crush on for the past four years. Seven perfect days…that is, until Jamie Foster-Collins moves back to Japan and ruins everything.





Jamie and Sophia have a history of heartbreak, and the last thing Sophia wants is for him to steal her leaving-thunder with his stupid arriving-thunder. Yet as the week counts down, Sophia is forced to admit she may have misjudged Jamie. But can their seven short days left in Tokyo end in anything but goodbye?





A funny and poignant debut novel filled with first kisses and second chances.