The PLAIN Janes
Meet the Plain Janes–teenage artist activists on a mission to wake up their sleepy suburban town, perfect for fans of This One Summer and Awkward.Read More
When artsy misfit Jane Beckles is forced to leave her beloved city life behind for the boring suburb of Kent Waters, she thinks her life is over. But then she finds where she belongs: at the reject table in the cafeteria, along with fellow misfits Brain Jayne, Theater Jane, and sporty Polly Jane. United by only two things-a shared name and frustration with the adults around them–the girls form a secret club dedicated to fighting suburban apathy with guerrilla works of art scattered around their small town.
But for Main Jane, the group is more than simple teenaged rebellion; it’s an act of survival. She’s determined not to let fear rule her life like it does her parents’ and neighbors’ lives. Armed with her sketchbook and a mission of resistance, the PLAIN Janes are out to prove that passion, bravery, and a group of great friends can save anyone from the hell that is high school.
Includes the original two installments of the cult classic graphic novel The Plain Janes—The Plain Janes and Janes in Love–plus a never-before-seen third story, Janes Attack Back. And it gets even better: In the final book, each part will be printed in its own distinct color, because there’s nothing plain about these Janes.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Plain JANES:
"Plain JANES brought me back to High School in the best way. It reminded me of the power of that time; the friendships, the growth, and the consequences. Cecil and Jim are clearly a powerful duo, and the work they've created is startlingly relevant to the world today."—Tillie Walden, Eisner Award winning author of Spinning and On a Sunbeam
"Fantastic!!!! #TeamPlainJANES forever!"—Jennifer & Matthew Holm, creators of the Babymouse series
"Castellucci imparts an infectious, punky energy to her female leads, which Rugg renders with humor and nuance."—Washington Post
"Castellucci (Boy Proof) and Rugg (co-creator of Street Angel) nimbly make their larger point-that fear is an indulgence we must give ourselves permission to overcome--without ever preaching..."—Publishers Weekly
"The story is filled with unforced insights about the role of art in our lives, and Jim Rugg's understated illustrations let these moments glimmer quietly on the page."—NPR's All Things Considered
"An old-school John Hughes movie in comic-book form...you'll most likely find yourself wishing there were more after you turn the last page."—IGN.com