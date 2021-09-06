The New Education
The New Education

How to Revolutionize the University to Prepare Students for a World In Flux

by Cathy N. Davidson

“One of the most thoughtful voices from within academia” (Washington Post) argues the American university is stuck in the past—and shows how we can revolutionize it

We’re living in a period of great upheaval—yet there hasn't been a corresponding change in our system of higher education. In The New Education,Cathy N. Davidson argues we need a new theory and practice of learning that emphasizes achievement not as a score on a test but as the ability to navigate a job market—and a world—in constant flux. Davidson offers lessons for remaking higher education for our own time, for every institution from the Ivy League to the poorest community college.

Now with a new introduction that addresses the benefits and challenges of remote learning and an appendix that offers practical advice on how institutions can change, The New Education is essential reading for educators, parents, and students. Davidson deftly shows how we can teach students not only to survive but to thrive in the twenty-first-century economy.

