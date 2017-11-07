Bess is happy and in love with her new husband Edward, a recent widow. However, when she plans a big celebration for Edward’s birthday, this May-December romance goes into a tailspin. She quickly realizes that joining a family isn’t going to be as easy as she thought. Especially when it comes to getting along with her step-daughter, Jojo who can’t seem to come to terms with her fathers new marriage, all the while battling inner-demons of her own. Jojo relies on her cousin Cari a fierce career-woman who isn’t unnerved by anything except for facing the man who left her at the alter–the man who Bess invited to the party.





Thanks to laughter, tears and a big surprise, the Brannigans might just discover the secrets of a happy marriage. . . But will they find out before it’s too late?