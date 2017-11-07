Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Secrets of a Happy Marriage
Bess is happy and in love with her new husband Edward, a recent widow. However, when she plans a big celebration for Edward’s birthday, this May-December romance goes into a tailspin. She quickly realizes that joining a family isn’t going to be as easy as she thought. Especially when it comes to getting along with her step-daughter, Jojo who can’t seem to come to terms with her fathers new marriage, all the while battling inner-demons of her own. Jojo relies on her cousin Cari a fierce career-woman who isn’t unnerved by anything except for facing the man who left her at the alter–the man who Bess invited to the party.
Thanks to laughter, tears and a big surprise, the Brannigans might just discover the secrets of a happy marriage. . . But will they find out before it’s too late?
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Wise, warm, compassionate, and full of characters I loved... It's like having a great gossip with your best friends."—Marian Keyes, international bestselling author
"This top-notch storyteller once again cuts to the quick of modern women's lives and their relationships."—Woman & Home
"An uplifting story of warm, larger-than life characters. Comforting and feel good, the perfect treat read."—Good Housekeeping
"Entertaining, moving and vivid as a screenplay."—Irish Independent