Small Town Charm

From the New York Times bestselling author of Small Town Rumors comes a sweet Southern story of family, forgiveness, and true love.



Growing up, Cricket Lawson was never one of the popular girls. And that was just fine with her. If the Belles couldn’t deal with her curves or tell-it-like-is attitude, she didn’t want to be friends with them anyway. Now she’s perfectly content running her little bookshop and tending to her garden.



Then Bryce Walton comes to town. He’s sweet, friendly, and successful, and suddenly all the ladies in Bloom, Texas, are pulling out every ounce of Southern charm they have to win him over. But they’re shocked to discover the only one Bryce wants to spend time with is Cricket.



When one of the Belles reaches out to her for help, Cricket will have to decide whether the opportunity for true friendship means losing the man who’s quickly winning her heart.