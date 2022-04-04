Home of the Heart

A heartwarming novel of complicated families, new neighbors, and fresh hope from a New York Times bestselling author who writes "Southern comfort in a book" (Sheila Roberts).



Allie Logan has her hands full with a bad breakup, a struggling renovation business, a sister who won’t stop flaunting her engagement ring, and a grandmother who keeps wandering off at the most inopportune times. In fact, Granny Irene’s latest habit is sneaking out to the ranch next door, where’s she’s convinced a lost love awaits. But when Allie goes to collect her, she finds instead a new neighbor—six‑foot‑plus of tall, dark, and charming.



Blake Dawson is one more thing Allie can’t deal with right now. But since he’s hired her to help repair his rundown ranch, they’re suddenly spending an awful lot of time together. And as family secrets—past and present—start to come to light, Allie finds that opening her heart might just be the fresh start her life needs.



New York Times bestselling author Carolyn Brown delivers a delightfully fun novel full of country charm, sweet romance, and endearing characters in this updated version of Wild Cowboy Ways, which also includes an all‑new novella from the Sunflower Ranch series.

