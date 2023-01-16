Free shipping on orders $35+
Bad Monkey
Description
From "the funniest important writer in America" comes a tale that is gleefully zany and incisively sharp (Miami Herald) — coming as an Apple Original series starring Vince Vaughn.
But first-this being Hiaasen country-Yancy must negotiate an obstacle course of wildly unpredictable events with a crew of even more wildly unpredictable characters, including his just-ex lover, a hot-blooded fugitive from Kansas; the twitchy widow of the frozen arm; two avariciously optimistic real-estate speculators; the Bahamian voodoo witch known as the Dragon Queen, whose suitors are blinded unto death by her peculiar charms; Yancy's new true love, a kinky coroner; and the eponymous bad monkey-who just may be one of Carl Hiaasen's greatest characters.
What's Inside
Praise
"[A] comedic marvel . . . [Hiaasen] hasn't written a novel this funny since Skinny Dip. . . . Beautifully constructed."—Janet Maslin, The New York Times
"[A] deliciously zany romp. Buckle up for the ride."—People
"Bad Monkey boils over with corruption and comeuppance. And yes, there's a monkey."—O, The Oprah Magazine
"[A] rollicking misadventure in the colorful annals of greed and corruption in South Florida. . . . Hiaasen has a peculiar genius for inventing grotesque creatures . . . that spring from the darkest impulses of the id. But he also writes great heroes."—Marilyn Stasio, The New York Times
"This 'Triple-F'-fierce, funny, and Floridian . . . enfolds corruption, greed, mayhem, and very funny social satire in the way that only Hiaasen does it."—Reader's Digest
"[Hiaasen is] one of America's premier humorists."—Rege Behe, Pittsburg Tribune-Review
"No one writes about Florida with a more wicked sense of humor than Hiaasen."—Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today
"The gold standard for South Florida criminal farce."—Kirkus Reviews
"Inspired . . . Another marvelously entertaining Hiaasen adventure."—Publishers Weekly
"Hiaasen is laugh-out-loud funny and thoroughly entertaining."—Thomas Gaughan, Booklist (starred)