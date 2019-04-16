Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sex and the City

Sex and the City

by

Read by

Read by Cynthia Nixon! Here is the collection of columns that inspired the addictive and multiple award-winning HBO series! SEX AND THE CITY offers a tantalizing glimpse of the openings, launch parties, and celebrity affairs that keep society amused. Throughout, a cast of characters-the troubled writer, the successful businessman, the famous underwear model, and others-searches for true love…or at least someone to go home with at the end of the night. It’s a chronicle of the true-life adventures of the “in” crowd that is often hilarious and sometimes terrifying, but always mesmerizing.

Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Sociology

On Sale: July 16th 2019

Price: $24.98

ISBN-13: 9781549128059

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews