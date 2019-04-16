Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sex and the City
Read by Cynthia Nixon! Here is the collection of columns that inspired the addictive and multiple award-winning HBO series! SEX AND THE CITY offers a tantalizing glimpse of the openings, launch parties, and celebrity affairs that keep society amused. Throughout, a cast of characters-the troubled writer, the successful businessman, the famous underwear model, and others-searches for true love…or at least someone to go home with at the end of the night. It’s a chronicle of the true-life adventures of the “in” crowd that is often hilarious and sometimes terrifying, but always mesmerizing.Read More
Edition: Unabridged
