A Lakeside Reunion

Description

When a woman returns to the sparkling lakeside town of her childhood summers, the glamorous tight knit community reminds her that friendship and first love can't simply be forgotten.



As a member of one of the wealthiest Black families in the South, Chareese Devlin spent every summer in the beach town of Mt. Dora, Florida, where her days were filled with friends, laughter, and age old traditions. She never realized that the village and its inhabitants were divided into the Haves and Have Nots, until one fateful summer when she falls for Duncan McNeal, a townie whose parents worked hard to provide him with every chance at a future. But their budding romance was ripped apart as the harsh reality of family legacy and prestige proved how different they really are.



Now, ten years later, Reese is forced to return to the place she lost her heart to attend her sister's debutante ball. Only to find that Duncan is now a multimillionaire and is eager to make Mt. Dora a better place for those who live there year-round even if that means buying up Reese's family inn to turn it into a youth center. As the summer progresses, and Reese and Duncan find themselves drifting closer and closer, the lines between truth and deception, tradition and breaking free, and family expectations and self-discovery become hazy. But can the mistakes of the past be so easily forgiven?