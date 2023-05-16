FIRST DOGS

Warren Harding's airedale not only had his own hand-carved chair to sit in during Cabinet meetings, he had a personal White House valet. In a famous interview with The Washington Star, Laddie Boy rated members of the President's Cabinet and offered opinions on such subjects as the working hours of guard dogs and the use of sled dogs to haul mail in Alaska. Ohio Historical Society

CHAPTER ONE

HAIL TO THE CHIEF (DOG)

I F YOU WANT A FRIEND IN WASHINGTON," HARRY TRUMAN ONCE SAID, "GET A DOG." MAY BE THAT'S why for most of our Republic's history there have been two top dogs at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—one with two legs, one with four. However, never before the election of Barack Obama had the selection of a First Dog been anticipated with such excitement. From the moment of his victory speech before cheering thousands in Chicago, when he promised his two daughters that they could have a puppy in the White House, the picking of a First Dog was followed with the same rapt attention as the appointment of the new President's cabinet.

Occupants of the White House Oval Office, we all know, leave us their memoirs before passing from the scene. George H. W. Bush's springer spaniel, Millie, was no exception. Millie's Book was her own heart-warming account (as dictated to Barbara Bush) of a dog's life in the White House. But Millie's book ultimately proved to be something of an embarrassment to the President, outselling his own memoirs. And her stature as a bestselling author did not succeed in helping him defeat the dogless Bill Clinton in 1992.

Welsh terrier Charlie and Russian mate Pushinka, happy as any newly-weds, pose in front of the Kennedy White House. They produced four pups: Butterfly, White Tips, Blackie, and Streaker. John F. Kennedy Library

For the first five years under Clinton the White House was the domain of a white-pawed cat named Socks. But one of the dark secrets of Bill Clinton's days as governor of Arkansas concerns the mysterious death of Zeke. The cute blond cocker spaniel somehow escaped from the governor's mansion and was run over by a car several years before Clinton's 1992 presidential bid. Zeke was often seen cavorting around the governor's mansion in Little Rock along with Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea. He starred in various photo ops, especially the one accompanying the proclamation of Be Kind to Animals Week. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear, and so far the Whitewater Special Counsel has not investigated them. Given what practically amounted to a state funeral, Zeke presently rests in peace behind the Arkansas governor's mansion.

By coming dogless to the White House, Clinton was defying not only tradition, but also the warning of a former chief executive. "Any man who does not like dogs and want them about," claimed Calvin Coolidge, "does not deserve to be in the White House."

Many Americans seem to have shared Coolidge's view. Since the first days of the Union, our presidents have been measured in part by the canine company they kept. In fact, some presidential dogs, like Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Fala, appeared to have wagged the tail of U.S. policy.

Fala and FDR were inseparable, their lives intertwined with the World War II history of our country. Yet this Scottie celebrity was a canine nobody named Big Boy, watering trees and burying bones in Westport, Connecticut, before he was presented to Roosevelt. Renamed Murray the Outlaw of Fala Hill after one of the President's Scottish ancestors, he is now buried beside his master in the Rose Garden at Roosevelt's Hyde Park, New York, estate.

What an extraordinary life this little dog led! He witnessed the signing of the Atlantic Charter aboard the USS Augusta, becoming a shipboard pal of British prime minister Winston Churchill's poodle Rufus. He often rode in the limo beside Roosevelt past cheering crowds lining Pennsylvania Avenue. And, so the story goes, Roosevelt ordered a destroyer sent back to fetch Fala after he was mistakenly left behind in the Aleutian Islands. Political opponents carped that this naval rescue operation had cost American taxpayers $15,000. "These Republicans have not been content with attacks on me, my wife, or my sons," exclaimed Roosevelt in one of his famous fireside chats. "No, not content with that, they now include my little dog, Fala."

Irate dog lovers demanded an explanation when Lyndon Johnson picked up his beagles, Him and Her, by their ears. "To make them bark," replied LBJ. "It's good for them." The two beagles' White House days ended sadly. Her died on the operating table after swallowing a rock. Him was run over by a car while chasing a squirrel across the White House driveway. UPI/Corbis-Bettmann

In 1952 the Eisenhower-Nixon ticket was far ahead in the polls when a story surfaced that Nixon had a secret slush fund contributed by rich supporters. His cocker spaniel Checkers was used to win public sympathy. If it hadn't been for this cute dog, Nixon's political career might have ended right there. The Richard Nixon Library & Birthplace

Canine diplomacy goes back to the very founding of the nation. Several of the hounds that George Washington rode to were French imports, which explains why they bore such sexy names as Sweet Lips and Scentwell. They were sent by Washington's Revolutionary War comrade the Marquis de Lafayette, who gave them to our country's founding father to cement relations between France and the newly independent United States. Years later, those same diplomatic ties needed a little patching, as did the striped pants of the French ambassador, after Teddy Roosevelt's bull terrier Pete chewed a hole in them at a White House reception.

Lafayette was not the only foreign leader to have used this canine approach for currying favor with the U.S. China's Empress Dowager Ci-Xi gave Teddy's young daughter Alice a tiny Oriental spaniel named Manchu. When U.S.-Soviet relations were at a low ebb following the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, Premier Nikita Khrushchev sought to reduce tensions between our two countries by presenting JFK's daughter, Caroline, with a fluffy white Russian mutt named Pushinka. Daughter of one of the USSR's famed space dogs, Pushinka was checked by the CIA for bugs (but not for fleas) before being given the run of the White House, where she promptly fell in love with Caroline's Welsh terrier Charlie. Not even the Cold War could keep them apart, or prevent Pushinka from producing a litter of four "pupniks," as President Kennedy referred to them.

Having attended many official functions with his master, Franklin, Fala knew how to stand at attention. The Scottie was a gift from the President's cousin Margaret Suckley. He lived in the White House from 1942 until Roosevelt's death in 1945. FDR Library

Some presidential dogs were given official positions or performed useful services during their master's term of office. Faithful, the powerful Newfoundland pup of Ulysses Grant's son, was appointed a White House steward in order to intimidate the servants, who the President suspected of poisoning his children's pets. A White House dog called Veto got his name when James Garfield wanted to remind the rambunctious Congress of 1881 that he might not sign all of the bills it passed, which he claimed amounted to "a revolution against the Constitution." An airedale named Laddie Boy posed with Warren Harding for a poster repeating his campaign pledge of "Back to Normalcy with Harding." What could be more normal than a president assuming his lofty duties with "man's best friend" at his side? As soon as Laddie Boy moved into the White House he was given his own hand-carved high-backed chair to sit in during cabinet meetings.

Gerald Ford used his frisky female golden retriever Liberty to break up Oval Office meetings that lasted too long. And Liberty was no lady when it came to helping her master stick to his tight schedule. The President simply whistled for the dog, who happily rushed in and pounced on those visitors overstaying their leave.

After summering in Maine and a year puttering around the vice president's official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, Millie finally got to move into the White House with George and Barbara Bush. Her biography became a bestseller. But not all of Millie's media attention was favorable: she once appeared on the cover of Washingtonian magazine after being voted D.C.'s "Ugliest Dog." Bush Presidential Library

Some of the cutest dogs have also been used as foils to divert political blame. Early television viewers will remember how in 1952 vice-presidential candidate Richard Nixon, after being chastised for accepting gifts of $18,000, held up a small black-and-white cocker spaniel named Checkers in front of the cameras. "The kids love the dog," which he admitted was also a gift. "And we're gonna keep it!" exclaimed Nixon. He won instant sympathy, though he failed to mention whether he was going to keep the alleged gifts of money. Once he took over the Oval Office, Nixon chose a more regal-looking Irish setter, whom he named King Timahoe after a village in County Kildare from whence his ancestors hailed. "King," explained Nixon, "was added to the dog's name because if he's the presidential dog he'll be treated like a king, won't he?"

Not always. The way a president treats his dogs can be a source of considerable controversy. Lyndon Johnson was often pictured riding around Washington in his bulletproof limo with his twin beagles, Him and Her, beside him. But when he picked up the dogs by their long floppy ears, the countrywide howls of protest almost matched those set off by his escalation of the Vietnam War. And today, many people still remember Johnson holding his dogs up by their ears, and forget the Great Society, the Civil Rights Act, and the Johnson Space Center.

Dogs, you see, have lived through these two eventful centuries of American history with us. And just as Millie left us her personal account of the Bush White House years, the book you are now holding in your hands will cover the broader panoply of America's whole presidential history, with perhaps a particular fondness for table scraps.

Would American history have been different if, as in Bill Clinton's first term, there was no doghouse at the White House? Judge for yourself. However, the next time you hear the President's own U.S. Marine Corps Band strike up "Hail to the Chief," you'll no longer put up a howl for his missing canine counterpart: "Hail to the Chief Dog!"

Governor Clinton holds up his cocker spaniel during a photo op celebrating Arkansas Be Kind to Animals Week. Zeke, sadly, was run over before his master was elected president. But Clinton finally took Coolidge's advice and chose a chocolate Labrador retriever, whom he named Buddy, to share his final years in the Oval Office.