Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe?
A Novel
“This exuberant comic novel—involving explosions, secret agents, religious fanatics and a hapless narrator dragged around Europe by his long-lost aunt—is also a sly theological exploration of fate and predestination.” —The New York Times Book Review
Calvin Bledsoe has never grown up. His mother, an internationally known theologian, was the dominant force in his life—so much so that he never left home, even when he married. Now she is gone, and at her funeral, Calvin meets an aunt he never knew existed, who immediately takes charge of his life and whisks him off to Europe for a grand adventure.
As Calvin and his aunt traverse the continent, it becomes apparent that her clandestine behavior is leading him into danger. Facing a menagerie of antiquities thieves, secret agents, and religious fanatics, as well as an ex-wife who is stalking him, Calvin begins to suspect there might be some meaning behind the madness. Is he the person he thought he was? Is anyone ever who they appear to be? But there’s little time for soul-searching, as Calvin first has to figure out why he has been kidnapped, why his aunt has disappeared, and who the hell burned down his house in Maine.
“This exuberant comic novel--involving explosions, secret agents, religious fanatics and a hapless narrator dragged around Europe by his long-lost aunt--is also a sly theological exploration of fate and predestination.”
—The New York Times Book Review
“A delightful, quasi-liturgical allegory of our times. Following Calvin Bledsoe from Maine through Europe in a tale both fantastical and thoughtful, Clarke takes his readers into his safe--and wacky--hands for an experience that should not be missed. A wonderful read.”
—Elizabeth Strout, author of Anything Is Possible
“This is a quirky comic gem of a novel about midlife ennui, about the mysteries of family, and the virtues of wood pellet stoves. Brock Clarke is a one-of-a-kind novelist with a captivating voice and an ability to capture both the profundity and the absurdity of our lives.”
—Tom Perrotta, author of Mrs. Fletcher
“Brock Clarke's Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe? is a wild ride of a book, a story in which anything and everything can happen, and mostly does. This is a book of many trips--across oceans, back to the past, and, most profoundly, into the infinite deep space of the human heart. Brock Clarke has given us a wonderful novel that bursts with all the meaty stuff of real life.”
—Ben Fountain, author of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
“Joyous, melancholic, and funny . . . Reminiscent of the comedic European travels found in Andrew Sean Greer’s Less, this is in many ways a coming-of-age story about a 50-year-old man. Part travelogue across Europe, part caper, part crime thriller, and full of delightfully unexpected turns, Clarke’s novel mixes prodigious insight with the playful silliness that marks all of his fiction to date. This superb work displays Clarke’s idiosyncratic style in all its glory.”
—Booklist
“Command of narrative tone has long been a hallmark of the underheralded Clarke's fiction, and here he sustains a tightrope balance between the matter-of-fact observations of the titular protagonist and the increasingly outlandish adventures he finds himself in . . . a mind-bending experience for the reader. Unquestionably the funniest novel ever written about Calvinism.”
—Kirkus Reviews
“Seasoning his comic stew with sly turns of phrase and deadpan humor, Clarke guides the audience toward a touching answer to the question posed by the book’s title . . . Clarke is just as interested in the journey as he is in the destination, and in his deft hands, Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe? is cheeky, absurd, and surprisingly poignant.”
—Foreword Reviews
