Live Love Lead

How do people experience the best life that God intends for them? The answer lies in understanding that the Christian life is an adventure, and that they only have to follow the greatest Guide who ever walked the path of life — Jesus. In this straightforward book, Brian Houston shows readers the way to live fully, love completely, and lead boldly — the hallmarks of Jesus’ time on earth.