Live Love Lead
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Live Love Lead

Your Best Is Yet to Come!

by Brian Houston

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781455563944

USD: $14.99

ON SALE: September 15th 2015

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Biblical Studies / Prophecy

PAGE COUNT: 272

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
Whether a person is searching for their calling or wholeheartedly pursuing their life’s purpose, Live Love Lead will help them navigate a faith path that is all their own and discover unique gifts tailored perfectly for their journey.

How do people experience the best life that God intends for them? The answer lies in understanding that the Christian life is an adventure, and that they only have to follow the greatest Guide who ever walked the path of life — Jesus. In this straightforward book, Brian Houston shows readers the way to live fully, love completely, and lead boldly — the hallmarks of Jesus’ time on earth.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews