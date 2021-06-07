Can Fish Count?
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Can Fish Count?

What Animals Reveal About Our Uniquely Mathematical Minds

by Brian Butterworth

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541620810

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: March 22nd 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Cognitive Science

PAGE COUNT: 320

Select a format:

Hardcover New edition
ebook New edition Audiobook Downloadable

The philosopher Bertrand Russell once observed that realizing that a pair of apples and the passage of two days could somehow both be represented by the concept we call “two” was one of the most astonishing discoveries anyone had ever made. So what do we make of the incredible fact that animals seem to have inherent mathematical abilities? As cognitive psychologist Brian Butterworth shows us in Can Fish Count?, many “simple” animals—such as bees, which count trees and fence posts, and guppies, which can size up groups—have a sense of numbers. And unlike humans, they don’t need to be taught.  

In telling animals’ stories, Butterworth shines new light on one of our most ancient questions: Just where, exactly, do numbers come from? He reveals how insights gleaned from studying animals can help us make better sense of our own abilities. Full of discovery and delight, Can Fish Count? is an astonishing journey through the animal kingdom and the human mind. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews