EVERYTHING IS JUST FINE

In this brilliant, laugh-out-loud satire, image-conscious parents on a Beverly Hills junior soccer team struggle to keep up appearances as their private lives careen out of control.
 
"You'll wince, laugh out loud, relate to, and relish this unsparing satirical send up."---Wednesday Martin, New York Times bestselling author
Coach Randy is working mightily to keep it together, and not simply with his vaguely unhappy wife, distant child, and a new boss who's eliminating half the sales force. This season's soccer parents are a demanding bunch. Diane's wine-fueled group e-mails are almost unintelligible; team mom Jacqui's enthusiasm for the league verges on manic; a divorced couple can barely conceal their murderous rage at each other; and another mom is laser-focused on schooling everyone on what constitutes a healthy snack option.
All the secrets and lies bubbling below the surface of their membrane-thin civility threaten to combust when Alejandro, a young, foreign assistant coach refuses to play by the Beverly Hills code, which is to mind your own business and don't look too deeply into anyone's soul. Especially your own.
Brett Paesel brings hilarity and huge heart to a world that looks enviable and shiny on the outside but is, in truth, filled with aching for connection on the inside. In the vein of Perotta and Semple, everyday life in Paesel's deft rendering is anything but.

Brett Paesel is the author of the Los Angeles Times bestseller, Mommies Who Drink: Sex, Drugs, and Other Distant Memories of an Ordinary Mom (Warner Books, 2006). Her work has been published in numerous collections and national publications including the New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and Salon.com. In Hollywood, she has been a consulting producer on Amazon’s television series, “Transparent” and “I Love Dick”. She has developed and written shows for HBO, ABC, Fox, Comedy Central, WB, Lifetime and Nick at Nite. As an actor, she was a cast member of “Transparent” and HBO’s, “Mr. Show with Bob and David”. She lives in Los Angeles, with her husband and two sons.

"Paesel's book is compulsively readable."—Publishers Weekly
"Everything Is Just Fine is riveting, from Coach Randy's first hilarious e-mail to its stunning conclusion. Paesel is one of those rare writers who can make us laugh out loud while delivering a gut punch of truth at the same time."
Jill Soloway, author of She Wants It
"Everything Is Just Fine is wonderfully entertaining storytelling. There's pain at the core of the best comedy, and the yearning and falling short of these characters is put to great use in this comic epic. Maria Semple meets Almodovar, with the funniest e-mail exchanges ever. I loved it."—Bob Odenkirk, actor and author of A Load of Hooey
"An epistolary novel about life, love, and parenthood in shiny, sunny Beverly Hills, where everything isn't as Instagram-perfect as it seems."—Wednesday Martin, New York Times bestselling author
"Everything Is Just Fine is both laugh-out-loud funny and achingly astute. Brett Paesel has created a satirical masterpiece that's entertaining and suspenseful but also compassionate and wise, capturing the complexity of modern life."—Lori Gottlieb, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
"I know Brett as an actor and a wit extraordinaire, and she brings the same caustic bite and joy to her writing. No observational stone is left unturned. Get ready."—Kathryn Hahn, actor and author of My Wish for You: Lessons from My Six-Year-Old Daughter
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: April 9th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9781538745632

