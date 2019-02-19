Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sacred Intent
Maximize the Moments of Your Life
Crowe speaks to tens of thousands each year, instilling leadership skills and motivating his audience to imagine what you would do for the glory of God, if you knew with certainty that you absolutely could not fail.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“In Sacred Intent Brent Crowe has produced a model for viewing and approaching life that will allow any Christ follower to accomplish exponentially more than they ever thought possible!”
- Brad Lomenick, Leadership consultant and speaker, former president of Catalyst, and author of The Catalyst Leader and H3 Leadership
“In Brent Crowe’s new book, Sacred Intent, you will be encouraged in your leadership potential. His truth and principles will lift your heart to embrace God’s best in your calling as you faithfully run in the lane Christ has marked out for you.”
- Johnny Hunt, Author, speaker, and pastor of First Baptist Woodstock
“In Sacred Intent, Brent Crowe has accomplished the much-needed but rare task of connecting the dots between rich theology and daily practice. This is for those with a deep well of motivations simply needing a mental map and model by which to channel their efforts.”
- Dr. Jack Graham, Pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church