Signs of Resistance
A Visual History of Protest in America
“Clever images of dissent are not a recent phenomenon in the United States. . . . [Signs of Resistance is] visually fascinating. . . . [and] there is bigly wit here, too.”
In hundreds of iconic, smart, angry, clever, unforgettable images, Signs of Resistance chronicles what truly makes America great: citizens unafraid of speaking truth to power.
Two hundred and forty images—from British rule and women’s suffrage to the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War; from women’s equality and Black Lives Matter to the actions of our forty-fifth president and the Women’s March—offer an inspiring, optimistic, and visually galvanizing history lesson about the power people have when they take to the streets and stand up for what’s right.
“Clever images of dissent are not a recent phenomenon in the United States. . . . [Signs of Resistance is] visually fascinating. . . . [and] there is bigly wit here, too.”
“Illuminating. . . . Signs of Resistance includes the work of many movements—woman’s suffrage, civil rights, Black Lives Matter—but the creativity and conviction behind each image are a common thread.”
“Siegler has a terrific eye. . . . [If you need] a crash course in how quintessentially American it is to protest, read this. And remember that change does not come about quietly.”
“Siegler guides readers through the complex and powerful history of protest in America through the use of iconic symbols.”
“When it comes to the history of protest, sassy signs are nothing new. In fact, figuring out how to represent a protest movement with a few snappy words or an incisive image is a crucial component to making a movement work. And when that effort is successful, it can be truly memorable, as shown by . . . the new book Signs of Resistance.”
