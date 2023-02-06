Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Zilot & Other Important Rhymes
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Zilot & Other Important Rhymes

by Bob Odenkirk

Illustrated by Erin Odenkirk

Contributions by Nate Odenkirk

Contributions by Naomi Odenkirk

Contributions by Erin Odenkirk

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668631713

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Poetry (see Also Stories In Verse)

Description

Award-winning actor, comedian, and writer Bob Odenkirk and his daughter, illustrator Erin Odenkirk, present poetic nonsense for all ages!

Bob Odenkirk began writing these poems with his children when they were little, compiling the poetry into a homemade book entitled Olde Time Rhymes. He wanted Nate and Erin to understand that actual people had written the books the family loved to read and to instill in them the feeling that they could be writers and illustrators themselves. Almost twenty years later, when the Odenkirks found themselves quarantined under the same roof, they revisited these mostly silly, sometimes poignant works. It wasn't until Erin began to create illustrations to accompany the words, though, that the book grew to be something much bigger than an Odenkirk family treasure.

From the titular made-up word for an indoor fort, an adorable dog with a penchant for the zoomies, and a father teaching his kids how umbrellas work, the subjects of these works, complemented by Erin’s whimsical and detailed linework, come alive on these pages. Featuring over seventy poems, Zilot & Other Important Rhymes will delight readers young and old—including fans of Shel Silverstein, Jack Prelutsky, and, of course, Bob himself.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less