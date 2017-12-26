Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What You Don't Know About Turning 40

A Funny Birthday Quiz

This over-the-hill birthday gift is a pop quiz with 101 questions (complete with humorous answers) that is sure to enliven any 40th birthday party. Steve Mark’s 18 b/w illustrations make the book fun to read after the party, as well.

Here are a few samples:
– Q: What can 40-year-olds do to be considered young at age 40? A: Run for U.S. President or die.
– Q. What’s always Step One in any exercise program designed for 40-year-olds? A: “Get up off the sofa.”
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Jokes & Riddles

On Sale: February 1st 2006

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780684040004

