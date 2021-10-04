Hostages No More

Meet The Author: Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos is a leader, an innovator, a disruptor, and a champion for freedom. She is the nation’s leading advocate for education freedom for students of all ages, having served as the 11th U.S. Secretary of Education from 2017-2021. Betsy advocates for free people, free markets, free exchange of ideas, and most notably, freedom in education. As a champion for school choice and multiple education options for all students after high school, she believes in the unique potential of every student and that there is no one-size-fits-all pathway to success. For more than three decades, she has been tireless in her pursuit of public policy reforms that get government out of the way and allow all students the freedom, flexibility, resources and support they need to choose where, when and how they learn. Her advocacy has led to the creation of new educational choices for K-12 students in more than 25 states and the District of Columbia and expanded post-high school education options for students and adult learners alike.



DeVos is also an accomplished business leader. She served as Chairman of The Windquest Group, a privately held investment and management firm based in Michigan with a diversified consumer product and service portfolio. She is the former chair of the American Federation for Children, The Philanthropy Roundtable, and the Michigan Republican Party, and has served on a number of other national boards, including the Kennedy Center and the American Enterprise Institute. DeVos is a graduate of Calvin College and is married to entrepreneur, philanthropist and community activist Dick DeVos. Together, they have four children and eight grandchildren.

