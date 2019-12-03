From the bestselling author of We Were Strangers Once, a quirky, charming, and darkly comic historical novel set in the 1950s about three generations of women whose lives are changed when a mysterious stranger comes to town–for fans of Fannie Flagg and Edward Kelsey Moore.





As a young woman, Geraldine Wingo was a fiery beauty, turning heads in her small upstate New York town where she and her husband, Earle, run a popular bakery. All that changed, however, once she became pregnant with Emilia Mae, a difficult baby Geraldine is convinced is marked by the devil’s tongue. Emilia Mae spends her life seeking and losing love in all the wrong places, so she never expects it to come sailing into town one day on a breeze when she’s a thirty-three-year-old single mother. But Dillard Fox is no ordinary stranger–Emilia Mae and her daughter, Alice, are immediately drawn to his quiet friendliness, the brown tweed cap he never removes, his slow North Carolina drawl, and his talent for music. There’s no question he’s hiding a mysterious past, but will that stop them from building a new family together?





Lost Souls at the Neptune Inn is a love story about creating a family where there was none, and about the enduring power of the human spirit. It is about impossible love and building a self when you start out empty. With all the charm and brightness and wisdom that Carter is known for, Lost Souls at the Neptune Inn is an unforgettable, magical new book from a beloved author.



