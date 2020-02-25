Fire Fall

Audrey Whitticomb wants to be a Guardian like her superhero mom, Morning Star, and her superhot boyfriend, Leon. But at seventeen, Audrey still hasn’t been called–unlike reluctant Tink, who’d rather not deal with all those scaly-skinned, red-eyed demons. The truth: Audrey can no longer fight her fate. She has a different role to play. The Beneath is waking. Demons are rising. Friends are falling. And the future is waiting. Will Audrey stop the Harrowing in time to save the Kin? Or will she save her best friend, Gideon, from certain death? Can Audrey find the power and the courage to act before it’s too late?