The Newspaper Club

Starred Kirkus ReviewLearn what it means to be a journalist in this fun, fast-paced new middle grade series about a club of kid reporters by an award-winning author.Shortly after Nellie Murrow, named for one of the fiercest journalists who ever lived and daughter of two (former) newspaper reporters, move to sleepy Bear Creek, Maine, rumors of vandalism and attacks at the only park in town are keeping Nellie saddled to the house.

Some townspeople say the attacks are gang recruitments. Others blame a vagrant spotted on the hiking trails around town. But when Nellie thinks like a reporter, none of those explanations make sense. Something is happening at the park, but what? All of the fake online news and rumors are clouding the real news.

Nellie wants to break the story–and break free from the front yard-but she can’t do it alone. She needs a whole club if she’s going to start the town’s first independent newspaper–The Cub Report. Creating a newspaper from scratch is going to be tough; but for Nellie, making friends is even harder.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Business, Careers, Occupations

On Sale: August 18th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9780762496860

"Getting to know a plethora of characters through Nellie's eyes is as much fun as watching Nellie blossom. . . . Nellie Bly's contemporary namesake does her proud."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"A solid mix of personal story and intriguing mystery, along with the fun of starting a new enterprise."—Booklist
