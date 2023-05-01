Go to Hachette Book Group home
Wander Woman
How to Reclaim Your Space, Find Your Voice, and Travel the World, Solo
By Beth Santos
Did you know that two-thirds of all travelers are women, and that women make 85% of all travel decisions? If you’ve ever wanted to travel solo, founder of global women’s travel community Wanderful, Beth Santos, is here to tell you that you’re not alone.
See, travel isn’t about the trip you take, it’s about your mindset. In Wander Woman, Santos busts myths about who can travel, empowering women to uncover the confidence they need to see the world for themselves, by themselves. As much a how-to guide as it is a source of inspiration and support, Wander Woman invites readers to be mindful about why we travel, who it affects, and how we can make it better for everyone.
Readers will learn…
- A new rubric for personal safety that pushes back on traditional ideas of what’s “safe” for women.
- How to eat alone (and not have to make awkward small talk with the waiter).
- Why a “Day Zero” will revolutionize your itinerary.
- Where to find community and a new perspective on what “counts” as solo travel
- How to travel ethically, sustainably, and in budget.
- On Sale
- Jan 9, 2024
