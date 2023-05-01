Go to Hachette Book Group home

Wander Woman

How to Reclaim Your Space, Find Your Voice, and Travel the World, Solo

Contributors

By Beth Santos

Achieve your solo female travel dreams with this empowering guide for women who want to see the world—perfect for anyone who has felt the tug of wanderlust after reading Wild, Eat Pray Love, or What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding. 

Did you know that two-thirds of all travelers are women, and that women make 85% of all travel decisions? If you’ve ever wanted to travel solo, founder of global women’s travel community Wanderful, Beth Santos, is here to tell you that you’re not alone.
 
See, travel isn’t about the trip you take, it’s about your mindset. In Wander Woman, Santos busts myths about who can travel, empowering women to uncover the confidence they need to see the world for themselves, by themselves. As much a how-to guide as it is a source of inspiration and support, Wander Woman invites readers to be mindful about why we travel, who it affects, and how we can make it better for everyone.
 
Readers will learn…
  • A new rubric for personal safety that pushes back on traditional ideas of what’s “safe” for women.
  • How to eat alone (and not have to make awkward small talk with the waiter).
  • Why a “Day Zero” will revolutionize your itinerary.
  • Where to find community and a new perspective on what “counts” as solo travel
  • How to travel ethically, sustainably, and in budget.
Whether you’re ready to chase your Under the Tuscan Sun fantasy, are preparing for study abroad, or just want to feel more comfortable on business trips, Wander Woman is your must-have guide to exploring the world without fear.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 9, 2024
Page Count
272 pages
Publisher
Balance
ISBN-13
9781538741313

Beth Santos

About the Author

Beth Santos is the founder and CEO of Wanderful, an international collective of travelers and travel content creators on a mission to make travel better for all women. She is the creator of the WITS Travel Creator Summit, a leading event for women and gender diverse travel creators, the annual Bessie Awards to honor women of impact in travel, and the first major outdoor travel festival by and for women, Wanderfest. Beth has been named one of 17 changemakers shaping the future of the travel industry by Business Insider, one of 12 women to follow by Conde Nast Traveller, and one of 20 influential women in the travel industry by Travel Pulse. In 2022, she was named Godmother of the Azamara Onward cruise ship. She is a graduate of the Kellogg School of Management and Wellesley College and works to amplify underrepresented voices in travel while challenging each of us to do better in her work as a keynote speaker, an industry consultant, and a startup and small business coach.

