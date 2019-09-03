Reach your God-given potential and live a joyful life by finding your purpose in Christ with this inspiring guide from Beth Jones, host of Hillsong Channel’s The Basics with Beth.





The world around us is in a constant state of reinvention, from technology, to careers, to family. It’s easy to struggle in the midst of change, and each season brings new challenges. But we need reinvention: the kind that leads us to new fulfillment and our calling in Christ. To REINVENT ourselves in Christ means a transformation in our hearts, souls, bodies, and minds. And we can achieve this by biblically exploring and answering the questions: What do you want? What do you have? What will you do? and Why will you do it?





Let the baggage of the past become history today. Let God renew your hope, and you will experience the joy of living like never before. No matter what has happened, and no matter where you are on this journey, REINVENT will help you start fresh and love life!