The Second Book of Ore Waybound
Phoebe Plumm and Micah Tanner are a long way from home and entrenched in a struggle with no end in sight. The Foundry, an all-powerful company that profits off the living metal creatures of Mehk, is unleashing a wave of devastating attacks to crush the rebel army of mehkans known as the Covenant and capture Phoebe and Micah, dead or alive. But the Covenant believes that their ancient god, Makina, has chosen Phoebe for a sacred task: to seek the Occulyth, a mysterious object they hope can turn the tide against the Foundry. With her father gone, Phoebe’s once unshakable determination is broken, and while Micah tries to uphold the vow he made to protect her no matter the cost, their enemies are closing in and time is running out.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Cam Baity & Benny Zelkowicz have created a wholly original, mind-blowing, unique world filled with both peril and beauty. The mettle is in the metal in this universe. I found myself traveling through it in constant awe while getting lost in the wild imaginations of these two gifted writers."—D.J. MacHale
PRAISE FOR THE FIRST BOOK OF ORE: THE FOUNDRY'S EDGE
"The imaginative world, whirlwind adventure, tense emotional stakes, and some well-placed laughs put this first in a planned series in the same stack as Harry Potter and Percy Jackson."—Booklist
"The Foundry's Edge explores how the exploitation and destruction of one group unfairly advances another. A fine addition to any middle grade collection."—School Library Journal
"An edgy, fast-moving, Seuss-ian political allegory for a new generation."—Kirkus
