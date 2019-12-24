Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Suit
With Netflix adapting BB’s 44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN into a new series, you’re going to want the the hilarious, heart-warming story of how BB finally got over her bad-boy phase and found a true happily ever after.Read More
“Since when are you into guys in ties? You only like guys who look like they rob guys in ties. At gunpoint.”
It was true. By 2003, my type had been well-established. There might as well have been a giant sign on my heart that said, “Good Guys Need Not Apply.”
Which is exactly why I had to friend-zone Ken Easton. The man was a former football star, smelled like fresh laundry instead of stale cigarettes, and had more ties in his closet than tattoos on his knuckles. Pssh. BOR-ING.
But the more I got to know my hunky study buddy, the more questions I came away with. Questions like: Why doesn’t he date? Why does he avoid human touch? Why does he hate all things fun and wonderful? The psychology student in me became obsessed with getting inside Ken’s head, while the spoiled brat in me became obsessed with getting inside his heart.
In 2003, I found the one thing I love more than bad boys…
A good challenge.
“BB Easton has a talent like no other to hook the reader and she never lets you go with Suit. One I’m going recommend over and over again. Flawless!” –Brittainy C. Cherry, author of Eleanor & Grey
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Oh. My. God. I can't stop laughing. Or reading. WHAT IS HAPPENING?"—
Colleen Hoover, #1 New York Times bestselling author on 44 Chapters about 4 Men
"The conclusion to BB Easton's real life love series couldn't arrive at a more apropos time. Suit reminds us that consent is sexy, that mutual respect is attainable, and that real love comes when we learn to truly love ourselves.Easton's honesty is groundbreaking--her wit--razor-sharp, and the intimacy she invites by allowing the reader into her life is nothing less than revolutionary."—The New York Daily News
"Don't think about reading these books...just do it. Your heart will be full, your emotions will be whipped and beaten, your tears will flow, and the laughter will bleed from every page...even the heart-crushing ones. This book is hysterically relatable and a completely imperfect romance, which makes for the most wonderful love story I've had the pleasure of reading! I can't recommend it enough!"—K Webster, USA Today bestselling author of Wicked Lies Boys Tell
"BB's books are my crack. Just one hit and I'm a new addict frantically turning the pages for more chemistry, wit, and laughs. If you need a new addiction this year, this is the one to pick up. The insomnia is worth it."—Kate Stewart, author of The Guy on the Right