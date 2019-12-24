Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
With Netflix adapting BB’s 44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN into a new series, you’re going to want the full story behind her whirlwind rock star romance based on true events.Read More
In 1999, I met my Prince Charming. He was the tall, tattooed, wickedly handsome bass player for the up-and-coming rock band, Phantom Limb. But, more importantly, he was mine. I knew it the moment he flashed me that shy, dimpled smile.
And he knew it too.
Hansel “Hans” Oppenheimer wore his heart on one sleeve and scrawled lyrics about me on the other. Unlike the losers of my past, Hans showered me with tenderness, took me places I’d never been before, and showed me the type of all-consuming love I’d thought only existed in fairy tales.
But, like any good fairy tale, my road to happily ever after was paved with challenges, and right when I least expected it … it forked.
In 1999, I met my Prince Charming.
In 2000, I met my soul mate.
“Star is the kind of ’90s teenage dream you won’t want to wake up from. BB’s world is hotter than stage lights, and this must-read book is your backstage pass. I love this series!” –Kayti McGee, author of Want
"Oh. My. God. I can't stop laughing. Or reading. WHAT IS HAPPENING?"—Colleen Hoover, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Don't read this unless you love whip-crack hysterical wit, rock stars, fantastic writing, effervescent pixies, and absolutely brilliant romance. BB Easton never fails to wow me, to consume my heart, to make me laugh, and to consider a new profession--she's that incredible. 5 LDH stars!"—Staci Hart, author of Coming Up Roses
"Can someone please invent a time machine so I can travel to 1999 and party with BB Easton? Until then, I'll happily be living in Star, since it's the next best thing. BB transports readers effortlessly into her world with a unique and witty voice that you can't help but fall in love with and flawed but irresistible heroes that stick with you long after the last page."—Jamie Shaw, author of Mayhem