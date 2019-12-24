

In 1999, I met my Prince Charming. He was the tall, tattooed, wickedly handsome bass player for the up-and-coming rock band, Phantom Limb. But, more importantly, he was mine. I knew it the moment he flashed me that shy, dimpled smile.



And he knew it too.



Hansel “Hans” Oppenheimer wore his heart on one sleeve and scrawled lyrics about me on the other. Unlike the losers of my past, Hans showered me with tenderness, took me places I’d never been before, and showed me the type of all-consuming love I’d thought only existed in fairy tales.



But, like any good fairy tale, my road to happily ever after was paved with challenges, and right when I least expected it … it forked.



In 1999, I met my Prince Charming.



In 2000, I met my soul mate.





“Star is the kind of ’90s teenage dream you won’t want to wake up from. BB’s world is hotter than stage lights, and this must-read book is your backstage pass. I love this series!” –Kayti McGee, author of Want