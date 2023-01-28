Free shipping on orders $35+

5,203 Things to Do Instead of Looking at Your Phone
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

5,203 Things to Do Instead of Looking at Your Phone

by Barbara Ann Kipfer

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 29, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 29, 2020

Page Count

396 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523511754

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / General

Description

Because life is calling.
 
Put down your phone, close the lid on your laptop, and get back in touch with the wonders of the world around you. With thousands of ideas for simple, beautiful things to do instead of scrolling down the rabbit hole of cyberspace, this healing little book offers the opportunity, 5,203 times, to slow down, look up, and rediscover what makes you feel nourished and grounded as a human being. With illustrations throughout by Scot Ritchie.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less