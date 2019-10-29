Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Highlander(TM): Scimitar

Highlander(TM): Scimitar

by

For centuries the legendary sword has brought death and the Quickening. Now the sword has mysteriously been delivered into Joe Dawson’s hands, with instructions that tell Dawson the secret society of mortals who have observed immortals.
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction

On Sale: February 1st 1996

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780446602846

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Mass Market
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews