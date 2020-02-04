The nine core strategies that will help companies keep customers, attract quality talent, generate revenue, and improve the communities around them, all in the face of new disruptive forces.







Beyond Great will give readers everywhere the strategies they need to navigate a daunting new era of technological, economic, and social change. Supported by years of research and hands-on consulting practice, it will present a comprehensive framework for building a high performing, adaptive, and socially responsible global company.





The book begins by taking an incisive look at the disruptive forces transforming globalization, including economic nationalism; the boom in data flows and digital commerce; the rise of China; heightened public concerns about capitalism and the environment; and the emergence of borderless communities of digitally connected consumers. The authors then offer nine core strategies that will help businesses today address and exploit these forces.





Through compelling stories from real companies that have used these strategies to make change, Beyond Great argues that leaders today must evince a new kind of flexibility and light-footedness, constantly layering in new strategies and operational norms atop existing ones to allow for “always-on” transformation. Leaders must master a whole new set of rules about what it takes to be “global,” becoming shapeshifters adept at handling contradiction, multiplicity, and nuance. This book will show them how.