Hot Target

What Happens in Vegas . . .



How did a nice girl like Rachel Kline end up in a jail cell in Vegas? Don’t even ask. She came to Sin City to find her missing friend and accidentally got swept up in a police raid. Even worse, she’s being bailed out by the last man she wants to see right now: the irresistibly sexy, infuriatingly cocky Alpha op who rescued her a year ago. What are the odds?



Logan Callahan is six-and-a-half feet of solid muscle and Texas charm, a hard-fighting ex-Marine with a soft spot for Rachel. He’s more than obliged to hang up his cowboy hat and help her out. But when someone takes a shot at her, he knows there’s a good chance what happens in Vegas won’t stay there. With targets on their backs and killers on their tails, it’s one high-risk game they’re playing. And it’s not just their hearts that are on the line . .