Hot Target
What Happens in Vegas . . .Read More
How did a nice girl like Rachel Kline end up in a jail cell in Vegas? Don’t even ask. She came to Sin City to find her missing friend and accidentally got swept up in a police raid. Even worse, she’s being bailed out by the last man she wants to see right now: the irresistibly sexy, infuriatingly cocky Alpha op who rescued her a year ago. What are the odds?
Logan Callahan is six-and-a-half feet of solid muscle and Texas charm, a hard-fighting ex-Marine with a soft spot for Rachel. He’s more than obliged to hang up his cowboy hat and help her out. But when someone takes a shot at her, he knows there’s a good chance what happens in Vegas won’t stay there. With targets on their backs and killers on their tails, it’s one high-risk game they’re playing. And it’s not just their hearts that are on the line . .
Edition: Digital original
"4 Stars! Entertaining and satisfying."—RT Book Reviews on Hard Justice
"4 stars! Heavy on the romance, the Alpha team returns and is tasked with protecting a U.S. senator's daughter. The suspense is ever-present...and the heat between the hero and heroine is intense."—RT Book Reviews on Holding Fire
"Smartly balances slow-burning passion and explosive high-stakes danger. This book kicks off an adventure-packed romance series, and readers will eagerly anticipate the next installment."—Publishers Weekly on Heated Pursuit
"4 stars! Fast paced and intriguing."—RT Book Reviews on Heated Pursuit
"Sassy and sexy! Heated Pursuit will leave you breathless with each action-packed page."—Cristin Harber, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author
"A fantastic, fast paced, and well developed debut! A hot alpha saving a feisty woman...what's not to love?"—Sidney Halston, USA Today bestselling author, on Heated Pursuit
"Heat, humor, and heart-pounding action! I couldn't turn the pages fast enough!"—Annie Rains, USA Today bestselling author, on Heated Pursuit