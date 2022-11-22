Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Finding Your Person: Even If It's You
Relationship Advice from TikTok's Big Sister
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Dear Sugar meets Home Body in this one-of-a-kind guide to relationships by Tik Tok’s favorite big sister, @annnexmp (7M followers).
Everyone is looking for true connection in their day-to-day lives, whether to friends, romantic partners, or to themselves. In a world where dating customs are updating faster than dating apps, sound advice on matters of the heart has never been more necessary… or hard to find. That is, until @annnexmp volunteered herself as TikTok's big sister — as a fellow journeywoman, a no-bullshit sounding board, and a shoulder to lean on for everyone else trying to make sense of it all, covering topics like:
Everyone is looking for true connection in their day-to-day lives, whether to friends, romantic partners, or to themselves. In a world where dating customs are updating faster than dating apps, sound advice on matters of the heart has never been more necessary… or hard to find. That is, until @annnexmp volunteered herself as TikTok's big sister — as a fellow journeywoman, a no-bullshit sounding board, and a shoulder to lean on for everyone else trying to make sense of it all, covering topics like:
- Flirting with someone when you're nervous.
- Choosing which friends you can really trust with your innermost self.
- Wanting someone who doesn’t want you.
- Knowing if you even want to be in a relationship.
- Being enough.
- How much is too much compromise.
- The importance of accountability.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use