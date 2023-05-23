Leave It to the March Sisters

Amy Marsden has charmed her way to a charmed life. She has it all—beauty, brains, and a dream position as Chair of the English Department of a small-town college. Her love life is upside down and backwards, and her professional learning curve is steep, but everything’s going her way.

Except it isn’t. She feels like a fraud, as fake as her mother’s fantasy that their family is a version of the March family in Little Women. Her real life’s on hold, the one where she’s a painter, not a professor. Where her sister Jo, whose career she derailed, gets the dream job she deserves. Where Theo, the guy she’s loved since forever, forgives her for messing up his life.

When circumstances compel Amy to live in Theo’s house, she realizes this may be her last chance to heal their broken friendship. Making up for her mistakes, she just might turn her life around. If Theo will let her back in his. She doesn’t have a chance to win his heart, though. It belongs to Jo.

Doesn’t it? Or has she been looking at Theo upside down and backwards? Maybe it’s not too late to paint herself in the picture of Theo’s world.