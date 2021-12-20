The True Love Bookshop
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The True Love Bookshop

by Annie Rains

Forever Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538710074

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $13.99

ON SALE: July 5th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

PAGE COUNT: 352

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
Tess Lane has tried to move on from her husband’s mysterious death, but when his best friend River Harrison shows up, Tess comes to realize this is her chance to find the answers that have troubled her for years and find the joy in life again. Fans of Jenny Hale, Robyn Carr, and Lori Wilde will love Annie Rains's third tender and uplifting romance in the Somerset Lake series, The True Love Bookshop

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Annie Rains is a gifted storyteller, and I can't wait for my next visit to Sweetwater Springs!"—Raeanne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author, on The Christmas Village
"Annie Rains puts her heart in every word!"—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author, on The Christmas Village
Read More Read Less

Somerset Lake