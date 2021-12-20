Tess Lane has tried to move on from her husband’s mysterious death, but when his best friend River Harrison shows up, Tess comes to realize this is her chance to find the answers that have troubled her for years and find the joy in life again. Fans of Jenny Hale, Robyn Carr, and Lori Wilde will love Annie Rains's third tender and uplifting romance in the Somerset Lake series, The True Love Bookshop.