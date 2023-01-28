Free shipping on orders $35+
Pure Soapmaking
How to Create Nourishing, Natural Skin Care Soaps
Description
The pure luxury of soaps made with coconut butter, almond oil, aloe vera, oatmeal, and green tea is one of life’s little pleasures. And with the help of Anne-Marie Faiola, author of Soap Crafting and Milk Soaps, it’s easy to make luscious, all-natural soaps right in your own kitchen. This collection of 32 recipes ranges from simple castile bars to intricate swirls, embeds, and marbled and layered looks. Begin with a combination of skin-nourishing oils and then add blueberry puree, dandelion-infused water, almond milk, coffee grounds, mango and avocado butters, black tea, or other delicious ingredients — and then scent your soap with pure essential oils. Step-by-step photography guides you through every stage of cold-process soapmaking.
Praise
“This book has everything you need for success. From buttermilk to alkanet root, and from swirls to layers, and everything in between, you'll be making amazing natural soap in no time. A great addition to your soapy library!”
— Donna Maria Coles Johnson, Founder and CEO, Indie Business Network
