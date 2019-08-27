Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Misbegotten King
An ancient prophecy tells Amanander that he is the real heir to the throne of Meriga presently held by King Abelard. He uses his magic to probe the king’s mind but kills him instead. All is set for a final conflict between him and his half-brother Roderic.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use