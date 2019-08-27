Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Misbegotten King

The Misbegotten King

by

An ancient prophecy tells Amanander that he is the real heir to the throne of Meriga presently held by King Abelard. He uses his magic to probe the king’s mind but kills him instead. All is set for a final conflict between him and his half-brother Roderic.
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy

On Sale: September 26th 2009

Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9780759526686

Grand Central Publishing Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews