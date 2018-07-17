Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Testimony: A Novel
Booktrack Edition
Testimony: A Novel: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
At a New England boarding school, a sex scandal is about to break. Even more shocking than the sexual acts themselves is the fact that they were caught on videotape.
A Pandora’s box of revelations, the tape triggers a chorus of voices–those of the men, women, teenagers, and parents involved in the scandal–that details the ways in which lives can be derailed or destroyed in one foolish moment.
Writing with a pace and intensity surpassing even her own greatest work, Anita Shreve delivers in TESTIMONY a gripping emotional drama with the impact of a thriller. No one more compellingly explores the dark impulses that sway the lives of seeming innocents, the needs and fears that drive ordinary men and women into intolerable dilemmas, and the ways in which our best intentions can lead to our worst transgressions.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Shreve flawlessly weaves a tale that is mesmerizing, hypnotic, and compulsive."—Bette-Lee Fox, Library Journal (starred review)
PRAISE FOR TESTIMONY:
"Shreve, consummate craftsman and frequent provocateur, is on fire in her latest novel, a mesmerizing read centering on a sex scandal at a prestigious Vermont prep school....Shreve views all of the characters, even the most flawed, with a good deal of compassion, revealing the heartbreaking consequences of a single reckless act."—Joanne Wilkinson, Booklist (starred review)
