From the globally bestselling author of The Witcher comes the final book in the rich historical epic, the Hussite trilogy. Join Reynevan—scoundrel, magician, possibly a fool—as he embarks on a last great adventure across the war-riddled landscape of 15th century Bohemia.
After his adventures in The Tower of Fools and Warriors of God, Reynevan is on the run again, harried by enemies—some human, and some mystical—at every turn. These are cruel and dangerous times for a man such as Reynevan, and to survive, he must set aside his history as a peaceful healer and idealist and play the brutal role of Hussite spy as crusades sweep through Silesia and the Czech Republic, and the world around him is forever changed.
Praise for the Hussite Trilogy:
“A ripping yarn delivered with world-weary wit, bursting at the seams with sex, death, magic and madness.” —Joe Abercrombie
"This is historical fantasy done right." —Publishers Weekly (starred review)
“A fantastic novel that any fan of The Witcher will instantly appreciate.” —The Gamer
“Sapkowski's energetic and satirical prose as well as the unconventional setting makes this a highly enjoyable historical fantasy.” —Booklist
Translated by David French
By Andrzej Sapkowski:
The Hussite Trilogy
The Tower of Fools
Warriors of God
Light Perpetual
Witcher collections
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny
Witcher novels
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms
What's Inside
Praise
"Sapkowski's love for the period is clear as he touches on notorious historical events and figures ... The carefully painted landscapes and intricate politics effortlessly draw readers into Reinmar's life and times. This is historical fantasy done right."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Tower of Fools
"A ripping yarn delivered with world-weary wit, bursting at the seams with sex, death, magic and madness."—Joe Abercrombie on The Tower of Fools
"Sapkowski's energetic and satirical prose as well as the unconventional setting makes this a highly enjoyable historical fantasy. Recommended for Sapkowksi's many existing fans."—Booklist on The Tower of Fools
"A fantastic novel that any fan of The Witcher will instantly appreciate."
—The Gamer on The Tower of Fools
"The Tower of Fools is a great opening chapter of the Hussite Trilogy. It is a well-crafted mix of historical fiction and fantasy with engaging characters, a tight plot, and a unique setting ... Recommended for fans of Sapkowski’s The Witcher Saga, and those who enjoy a dark fantasy take on historical events."—Grimdark Magazine on The Tower of Fools
"Taking place in medieval Europe, this is a tale featuring an eclectic mix of characters, magic, factions and monsters. It’s a historical tale with an undeniable, fantastically researched sense of place."—FanFi Addict on The Tower of Fools