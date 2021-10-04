It Ends in Fire

A James Patterson Presents novel
Only those from the most powerful magical families can attend Blackwater Academy, but new student Alka has them fooled. Now it's time to take down the oppressive wizard ruling class from the inside.
Alka Chelrazi is on a mission:
1. Infiltrate Blackwater Academy
2. Win the Great Game
3. Burn Wizard society to the ground
But even as she draws closer to victory—to vengeance—she sinks deeper into danger as suspicious professors and murderous rivals seek the traitor in their midst, as dark revelations unravel her resolve. Can Alka destroy the twisted game…without becoming a part of it?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Vicious, insightful, bloody; Andrew Shvarts knows exactly what he's doing."—#1 New York Times bestselling author E.K. Johnston
"Grabs you by the throat and never lets go. Dark and deep, this book demands to be read in one great, gasping gulp.—Beth Revis, New York Times bestselling author of Give the Dark My Love
"An exciting, enticing adventure full of revenge and magic that takes a refreshing and nuanced look into power dynamics."—Tara Sim, author of Scavenge the Stars
"An addictive and invigorating tale of romance, revenge, and rebellion. Alka Chelrazi is a heroine I'd gladly follow to the ends of the earth."—Dahlia Adler, editor of His Hideous Heart
"There is much violence here, yet there is also tenderness, loyalty, and a protagonist who manages to acknowledge who she is and take a stand for what truly matters.... Older teens who enjoy imperfect heroes in realms where magic creates as many problems as it solves will relate to this story immensely."—SLJ
"Shvarts has effectively built a world where sexuality is fluid and diversity is well integrated."—BCCB
"A fun and quick-paced story that will engage and challenge readers."—The Seattle Times
"In between chapters, Alka reveals her character through flashbacks of her hard life, making her the hero that fantasy fiction is waiting for. It’s a must read for fans of Shvarts’ Royal Bastards series."—San Francisco Book Review