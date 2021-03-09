Less Is Lost
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Less Is Lost

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble See All

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549112058

USD: $40  /  CAD: $50

ON SALE: January 4th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Humorous

Select a format:

Audiobook CD Unabridged
Hardcover Large Print
Arthur Less returns in the sequel to the bestselling, "thoroughly delightful" (Ron Charles), Pulitzer prize-winning Less: A Novel.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Less is the funniest, smartest and most humane novel I've read since Tom Rachman's 2010 debut, The Imperfectionists. . . . Greer writes sentences of arresting lyricism and beauty. His metaphors come at you like fireflies. . . . Andrew Sean Greer's Less is excellent company. It's no less than bedazzling, bewitching and be-wonderful."—Christopher Buckley, New York Times Book Review
"Greer is an exceptionally lovely writer, capable of mingling humor with sharp poignancy.... Brilliantly funny.... Greer's narration, so elegantly laced with wit, cradles the story of a man who loses everything: his lover, his suitcase, his beard, his dignity."Ron Charles, Washington Post
"Greer's novel is philosophical, poignant, funny and wise, filled with unexpected turns....Although Greer is gifted and subtle in comic moments, he's just as adept at ruminating on the deeper stuff. His protagonist grapples with aging, loneliness, creativity, grief, self-pity and more."—San Francisco Chronicle
"I recommend it with my whole heart."
Ann Patchett
"Marvelously, unexpectedly, endearingly funny. A love story focused on the erroneous belief that the second half of life will pale in comparison to the first. Guess what? It won't!"—Gary Shteyngart, author of Lake Success
Read More Read Less