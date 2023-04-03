Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

The Book at War
The Book at War

How Reading Shaped Conflict and Conflict Shaped Reading

by Andrew Pettegree

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668631768

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Military / General

Description

A top literary historian illuminates how books were used in war across the twentieth century—both as weapons and as agents for peace 

We tend not to talk about books and war in the same breath—one ranks among humanity’s greatest inventions, the other among its most terrible. But as esteemed literary historian Andrew Pettegree demonstrates, the two are deeply intertwined. The Book at War explores the various roles that books have played in conflicts throughout the globe. Winston Churchill used a travel guide to plan the invasion of Norway, lonely families turned to libraries while their loved ones were fighting in the trenches, and during the Cold War both sides used books to spread their visions of how the world should be run. As solace or instruction manual, as critique or propaganda, books have shaped modern military history—for both good and ill. 

With precise historical analysis and sparkling prose, The Book at War accounts for the power—and the ambivalence—of words at war.  

